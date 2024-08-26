ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5905 visitors online
News War
1 322 0

UAV debris damages house in Poltava region, injuring woman

На Полтавщині уламками шахеда пошкоджено будинок, поранено жінку

A private house in Poltava region is damaged as a result of a Russian attack. A woman was injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

"UAV debris damaged a private house in the Lubny district. A woman who lived in it was wounded. She is being provided with all necessary assistance," the statement said.

Watch more: Russian Federation attacks Kyiv hydroelectric power station - media. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (12942) Poltavska region (196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 