ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5608 visitors online
News War
511 0

Russian troops shell Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, there are wounded, high-rise buildings are damaged

Окупанти обстріляли Херсон: є пряме влучання в заклад освіти, зруйновано магазин

This afternoon, high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Air defence forces engage enemy UAVs in Kyiv region

According to him, enemy shells smashed windows in the apartments and smashed balconies.

"In total, four residents of Dniprovskyi district were wounded by Russian shelling. Three of the injured are in hospital, another woman was treated on the spot," the statement said.

Author: 

shoot out (12942) Kherson (1115)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 