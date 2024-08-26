Russian troops shell Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, there are wounded, high-rise buildings are damaged

This afternoon, high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, enemy shells smashed windows in the apartments and smashed balconies.

"In total, four residents of Dniprovskyi district were wounded by Russian shelling. Three of the injured are in hospital, another woman was treated on the spot," the statement said.