Air Defense Forces work on enemy UAVs in Kyiv region

There is a threat of kamikaze drones being used in the Kyiv region, and air defence forces are working.

This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defence forces are working on enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety," the message reads.

The OVA urged not to record or post the work of our defenders online.

As a reminder, infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region have been damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had launched one of the most massive strikes on Ukraine.

The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones.