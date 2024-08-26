Russia has launched more than hundred missiles of various types and about hundred "shaheds" at Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The occupiers attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones. We need strong decisions from our partners to help us stop Russian terror.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel.

"Now, the consequences of the Russian strike are being dealt with across the country. It was one of the largest strikes - a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheds". And like most previous Russian strikes, this one was just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. It hit most of our regions, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Odesa and the western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to all the families and friends. There are dozens of wounded - all are being provided with the necessary assistance," he said in a statement.

According to the President, there is a lot of damage in the energy sector. However, where there are power outages, restoration work is already underway. Repair teams will work around the clock.

Putin does not lie to himself: he is a sick creature - everyone has long understood this. But it is also clear that he can only do what the world allows him to do. Weakness, insufficiency of decisions in response feeds terror. And every leader, every partner of ours knows what strong decisions are needed to end this war, and to end it fairly. There can be no range restrictions in Ukraine when terrorists have no such restrictions. Defenders of life cannot be restricted in weapons when Russia uses its own weapons of all types, as well as "shaheds" and ballistic missiles from North Korea. America, Britain, France, and other partners have the power to help us stop terror. We need solutions," the Head of State added.

Read more: Massive attack on Ukraine: 15 regions affected, dead and wounded. Energy infrastructure damaged in number of regions - Shmyhal

Earlier it was reported that 15 regions were affected by the Russian massive attack today.

Emergency power outages have been introduced across Ukraine.