There are rules even in war: UN condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Mathias Schmale condemned today's massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

The humanitarian coordinator said that this morning he had spent several hours in hiding due to a wave of attacks on Ukraine by the Russian armed forces, which killed and injured civilians and "caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure".

"It is unacceptable that instead of continuing to live their lives, the citizens of this country are forced to seek refuge in metro stations and other shelters. Even in war, there are rules. International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians must be protected," Schmale stressed.

As a reminder, on Monday, 26 August, Russia fired more than a hundred missiles and about 100 Shaheds at Ukraine. As a result of the massive attack on Ukraine, 15 regions were affected, with a number of deaths and injuries. Energy infrastructure in a number of regions was damaged.