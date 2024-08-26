HIMARS hits Russian training ground in east with two M30A1 missiles. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of the American HIMARS missile system hit a group of occupiers who were conducting training exercises at a training ground in the eastern part of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by two M30A1 missiles

The M30A1 is an ammunition warhead (AW) of the revised GMLRS. Unlike the M30, cluster warheads are replaced with tungsten balls to cover a larger area without unexploded ordnance. It has been in production since 2015.