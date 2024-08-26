ENG
Zone of forced evacuation of children is expanded in Donetsk region

Евакуація з Покровська

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, due to the deteriorating security situation, the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Ecological Safety and Emergencies decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis, or other legal representatives from such settlements:

  • Kostiantynivka Territorial community (TC): Kostiantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymiane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Viroliubivka, Diliivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Popasna, Predtechyne, Stupochky, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone;
  • Selydove TC: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriivka".

Enemy made 38 assault attempts in Pokrovsk direction, combat engagements are still ongoing in 14 locations - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

