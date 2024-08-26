Zone of forced evacuation of children is expanded in Donetsk region
The zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, due to the deteriorating security situation, the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Ecological Safety and Emergencies decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis, or other legal representatives from such settlements:
- Kostiantynivka Territorial community (TC): Kostiantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymiane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Viroliubivka, Diliivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Popasna, Predtechyne, Stupochky, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone;
- Selydove TC: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriivka".
