Enemy made 38 assault attempts in Pokrovsk direction, combat engagements are still ongoing in 14 locations - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements in the frontline is 103. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In total, one combat engagement took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Novooosynove, Hlushkivka, and Stelmakhivka. Two more attacks continue near Sinkivka and Andriivka. The enemy also dropped 12 KABs on Kolisnykivka today.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and Torske. Seven combat engagements were completed, attacks continue near Proletarske, Hrekivka, and Nevske.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siversk direction during the day. The enemy advanced near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, and Vyimka. He received a fierce rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have twice tried to push our units from their positions near Chasiv Yar, but the attacks were repelled. Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar came under attack from unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions seven times with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Mirolyubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, and Karlivka. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Firefights are still ongoing in 14 locations.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units eleven times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian troops stopped nine attacks, and fighting continues in three locations.

The occupier has become more active in the Vremivsk direction, where three enemy assaults towards Vuhledar and Vodiane have been repelled so far, and 13 enemy attacks continue in the direction of Prechystivka, Bohoiavlenka, and Novoukrainka. Enemy aircraft attacked the area of Yehorivka with unguided aerial missiles.

Combat actions in the south

The aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day in the island area in the Prydniprovskyi direction. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Tiahynka, Tokarivka, and Sadove, dropping ten bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhiv and Huliaipillia directions. It is constantly firing at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kursk region

Defence forces continue operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to updated information, enemy aircraft have carried out 26 strikes on the territory of Kursk region today, using 44 guided aerial bombs.