Consequences of shelling in Zhytomyr region: Preliminary, woman was killed. 3 people were injured. PHOTO
As a result of massive shelling in Zhytomyr region, 1 person was killed and three were injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"Residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the region. Preliminary, a woman was killed and three other people were injured," the statement said.
Rescuers are involved in the aftermath of the massive attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password