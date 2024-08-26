Consequences of shelling of Prykarpattia: Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO
Russian troops shelled the Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting critical infrastructure facilities.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"Residential buildings and outbuildings were also damaged in the region," the statement said.
Earlier, the RMA said that 3 people were injured in the shelling of Prykarpattia.
