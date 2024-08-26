Ukrainian Reuters journalist Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, wounded in Kramatorsk, is in serious condition

Reuters cameraman Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei was seriously injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk on 24 August.

According to Censor.NET, a source told the Institute of Mass Information about this.

According to the source, Ivan is in a hospital in Dnipro. He is in serious condition on artificial lung ventilation and has undergone surgery.

The journalist's family has announced a collection:

As a reminder, a security advisor to the British news agency Reuters, Ryan Evans, was killed in Kramatorsk as a result of a Russian attack on the Sapphire Hotel.

Two other Reuters journalists were wounded and are in hospital. One of them was seriously injured. At the same time, Reuters did not name them.

According to law enforcement, four reporters are among the wounded: citizens of the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Ukraine. The wounded journalists, aged 38, 40, 41 and 46, were provided with medical assistance. The men sustained mine-blast injuries, brain contusion, a broken leg, contusions, cut wounds and bruises. Two of them were hospitalised, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.