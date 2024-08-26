More of our control and another replenishment of exchange fund in Kursk region over past 24 hours - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address on 26 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces had increased the area of controlled territory in the Kursk region and "replenished the exchange fund".

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I started today with a separate lengthy conversation with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: we discussed in detail the repulsion of this missile attack, our response to Russia - we are preparing, the use of F-16s, and the operation in the Kursk region - we continue our actions in the designated areas exactly as Ukraine needs. We have more control over this day, and another replenishment of the exchange fund.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation at the front in Donetsk region, both separately and at the Headquarters: on the Pokrovsk direction - the most difficult, with the most Russian assaults, as well as the Vremivka, Toretsk and Kurakhove directions. There are decisions to strengthen our positions. I thank every soldier, commander, and unit who are doing everything they can to destroy as much enemy force as possible.

Today, all the necessary reports on the energy sector were presented at the meeting of Headquarters - the state of the system today and the possibility of restoring it. The work will continue around the clock. We also reviewed in detail the situation with protective structures at power facilities - there are several important decisions on this as well. I am grateful to everyone who really fulfills such tasks in a timely manner for the sake of our state and our people," Zelenskyy said.

