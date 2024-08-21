Zelenskyy on transfer of frozen assets to Russia: There have been many political statements from partners, but we need real mechanism. VIDEO

In his video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his partners to create a real mechanism for transferring $50 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"There have already been several reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The frontline is our positions, first of all, the Pokrovsk direction, our Donetsk region. We understand the enemy's moves and are reinforcing ourselves. We have checked the supply of ammunition. It is very important that our partners actually fulfil their obligations. For each package, for all our agreements. This is fundamental to defence. Our operation in the Kursk region - our combat work is ongoing, and steps are being taken. We control certain areas. And I thank all our guys, all units for further replenishment of the exchange fund.

In addition, today we discussed our work with our partners to bring closer real solutions to the promised $50 billion from frozen Russian assets. There have been many political statements from our partners. Many more are being made now. But we need a real mechanism. We need the proceeds from the aggressor's assets to be used to help defend ourselves against the aggressor - to make it work for Ukraine and Ukrainians in the coming months. The relevant discussions have been going on for too long, and finally we need decisions. " Zelenskyy said.

See more: Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers undergoing treatment in Kropyvnytskyi and presents state awards. PHOTOS