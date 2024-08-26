Cost of Polish military aid to Ukraine is about $3 billion - Duda

The total cost of Polish military assistance to Ukraine is approximately 12 billion zlotys (about 3 billion US dollars).

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"12 мільярдів злотих лише військової допомоги, тому ми справді дуже багато дали Україні з огляду на наші можливості", - сказав Дуда.

"12 billion zlotys in military aid alone, so we have really given a lot to Ukraine, given our capabilities," Duda said.

He added that the total value of Polish aid to Ukraine - military, humanitarian and other - "is 3.3% of our gross domestic product, approximately 100 billion zlotys (about $25 billion)."

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with many types of equipment and military hardware. Information provided so far by politicians and foreign think tanks indicates that Poland has given Ukraine, among other things, more than 300 T-72 and PT-91 Twardy tanks, 14 modern Leopards, as well as several hundred Rosomak armored personnel carriers and an undetermined number of post-Soviet BMP-1s.

Polish support also included post-Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-24 helicopters, as well as self-propelled artillery systems - Polish self-propelled mortars Rak, self-propelled howitzers Krab and post-Soviet self-propelled howitzers Gvozdika, as well as BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers. Poland also provided Ukraine with Piorun man-portable air defense systems, various types of small arms and ammunition of various calibers, as well as individual equipment for soldiers, such as helmets, body armor, and medical kits.