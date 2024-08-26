As result of shelling in Kherson, 1 person was killed, 3 were wounded
On the evening of August 26, Russian strikes on Kherson claimed the life of one person and injured 3 others.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MMA.
A 45-year-old resident of Kherson was injured when Russians dropped explosives from a drone. He was on the street at the time of the attack. The man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his right and left feet.
Later, a woman born in 1972 was admitted to the hospital - she received multiple shrapnel wounds to her back and entire torso as a result of enemy shelling.
At about 6:30 p.m., the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two people inside the car were wounded. Currently, a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman are hospitalized. The man is in serious condition.
Later, the 67-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition as a result of the enemy drone attack, died.
