As result of shelling in Kherson, 1 person was killed, 3 were wounded

On the evening of August 26, Russian strikes on Kherson claimed the life of one person and injured 3 others.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MMA.

A 45-year-old resident of Kherson was injured when Russians dropped explosives from a drone. He was on the street at the time of the attack. The man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his right and left feet.

Later, a woman born in 1972 was admitted to the hospital - she received multiple shrapnel wounds to her back and entire torso as a result of enemy shelling.

At about 6:30 p.m., the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two people inside the car were wounded. Currently, a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman are hospitalized. The man is in serious condition.

Later, the 67-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition as a result of the enemy drone attack, died.

