Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills 1 person, injures 9 others. PHOTOS

The aggressor was shelling Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region all day long. Under attack: Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrov, Marhanets communities.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A total of 8 people were injured in the area. One person died.

According to the head of the RMA, 6 multi-storey buildings, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged in the area. Infrastructure, an enterprise, solar panels, a shop, 5 cars and 2 buses were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Several fires broke out.

In addition, a woman was injured in the Kryvyi Rih district.

"A 42-year-old woman has cut wounds. She was provided with medical aid. Her condition is satisfactory, she will be treated at home," said Lysak.

Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert.

