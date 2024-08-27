Night attack by "shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia region: two people are killed (updated)
Russians have carried out at least seven strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles in Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"A man was killed, a man and a woman were injured.
Private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris, and dry grass caught fire in an open area," the statement said.
Later, Fedorov said that the number of dead and wounded had increased.
"There are currently four victims in hospital:
- An 86-year-old woman is in serious condition due to burns over 54% of her body.
- a 59-year-old man in moderate condition.
- two women - 30 and 56 years old - with minor injuries.
Two people, a man and a woman, were killed," the statement said.
