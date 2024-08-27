Russia strikes Ukraine with missiles and shaheds for second night in row, explosions in Kyiv

Russia launches a massive combined strike against Ukraine: following dozens of kamikaze drones, the Russian military launches missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On the night of 27 August, the Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian missiles and groups of "Shaheds" entering Ukrainian airspace from both the south and northeast, flying mostly towards the western regions.

Prior to that, during the night, the Russians launched several dozen Shaheds and struck, in particular, with a ballistic missile at Kryvyi Rih and three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in western Ukraine.

In addition, during the night, enemy drones manoeuvred over Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Explosions in Kyiv

During the air raid, at least two explosions were initially heard in Kyiv.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy missiles in several regions, including Kyiv. According to the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, air defence was operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.

At around 4am, KRMA again reported on the operation of air defence in the Kyiv region.

Kinzhals' attack

Russia launched "Kinzhals" from MiG-31K fighters at night. According to monitoring channels, the high-speed targets were flying past Kyiv towards the western regions of Ukraine.

Later, they disappeared from the radar in the Lviv region, and there is preliminary information about an attempt by Russians to target energy facilities in the Rivne region.

The "Kinzhals'" attack took place against the backdrop of the enemy's continued use of Shahed drones.

Already at 3:47 a.m., it was reported that the third "Kinzhal" was launched towards Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions.

Shaheds' shelling

As of 6:30 a.m., enemy drones are on the move: