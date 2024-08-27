Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 610,100 people (+1280 per day), 8,563 tanks, 17,495 artillery systems, and 16,667 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 610,100 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.08.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 610100 (+1280) people,
- tanks ‒ 8563 (+12) units,
- armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16667 (+19) units,
- artillery systems – 17495 (+52) units,
- MLRS – 1173 (+1) units,
- air defence systems ‒ 937 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 367 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 14254 (+120),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2547 (+103),
- ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 23613 (+58) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2944 (+3)
