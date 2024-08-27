White House on call to lift restrictions on long-range strikes on Russia: no change in principles

Negotiations with Ukraine on the prospects of increasing the depth of strikes on Russian territory by US weapons are ongoing. However, these discussions are not intended to be made public.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Voice of America", White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said this when commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia.

"This is not a new desire of President Zelenskyy, he has expressed his concerns to us privately, and he has certainly announced his concerns to everyone publicly. And we understand why he is doing this - his country is under attack. But as I have said many, many times, we will continue to have conversations with the Ukrainians, but we will keep them private, and I have no change in our policy on American arms that I can talk about today," the US official said.

