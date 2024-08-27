Russian army occupied Ptyche and advanced in Donetsk region - Deep State. MAP

The enemy continues to advance in the Pokrovsk sector. Russians occupied Ptyche and advanced near eight settlements in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deep State analysts.

The Russian invaders occupied Ptyche, advanced near Pishchane, Kalynove, Karlivka, Memryk, Krasnyi Yar, Mykhailivka, Pivnichne, Novohrodivka and the surrounding area.

"What happened to Novogrodovka and what will happen to Selydove should be the object of attention not only of society, but also of the relevant authorities. The experience and lack of punishment for Ocheretyne has created a new tragedy that each of us is witnessing," the Deep State statement said.

