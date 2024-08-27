Russian attack on Poltava region on 26 August: three people died in hospital

Three of the six residents of Poltava region who were injured on 26 August as a result of Russian shelling of an industrial facility have died.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin.

"Unfortunately, three civilians who suffered a massive enemy attack yesterday died in hospital. My condolences to the families and friends," he said in a statement.

Pronin noted that doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people.

The Mashivska community has announced three days of mourning, which will last from 27 to 29 August. During this period, flags on institutions and organisations will be at half-mast, and entertainment events will be restricted.

As a reminder, on 26 August 2024, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Poltava region. The enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure.

