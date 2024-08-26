Russian attack on Poltava region: number of wounded has risen to 6, critical and civilian infrastructure is under attack. PHOTO
On 26 August 2024, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on the Poltava region. The enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As noted, six people were injured in the attack.
Emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are recording the war crimes of the aggressor state.
