ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11532 visitors online
News Photo
2 269 1

Russian attack on Poltava region: number of wounded has risen to 6, critical and civilian infrastructure is under attack. PHOTO

On 26 August 2024, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on the Poltava region. The enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, six people were injured in the attack.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Zhytomyr region: Preliminary, woman was killed. 3 people were injured. PHOTO

Наслідки атаки на Полтавщину
Наслідки атаки на Полтавщину

Emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are recording the war crimes of the aggressor state.

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Poltavska region (200)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 