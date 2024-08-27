Occupiers in Kherson region attacked village council car with drone, village chief is wounded

In Poniativka, Kherson region, Russians attacked a village council vehicle with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA.

"A 60-year-old village chief was injured. He was taken to the hospital with concussion and explosive injuries," the statement said.

