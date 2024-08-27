Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: ruscists killed one person, injured 10 others. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the aggressor country attacked civilians in the de-occupied communities of Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The Russian army carried out air strikes with 10 guided bombs on the settlements of Dariivka, Kherson city and Tiahynska communities. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Russian military dropped explosives from a UAV on Zolota Balka. As a result of the strike, a 61-year-old man suffered mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds to various parts of his body. A civilian car was also damaged.

The Russian military attacked Dniprovske and Kizomys with "FPV" drones. A private house was damaged, but no local residents were injured.

Artillery fire damaged an outbuilding in Dudchany, six private houses in Stanislav, Bilozerka and Tomyna Balka, and an apartment block in Inzhenerne.

In Dudchany, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm, and in Shyroka Balka - on a private house.

In Havrylivka, the occupiers hit a building of an educational institution with a drone, causing significant damage.

Shelling of Kherson

The Russian army systematically shelled Kherson. The occupation forces fired artillery and attacked all districts of the city with drones.

At dawn, the enemy opened artillery fire on the central quarter, damaging an apartment building.

An emergency medical team on its way to a call came under Russian artillery fire in the Korabelnyi district. The vehicle sustained mechanical damage. Fortunately, the medics were not injured. The shells also damaged a critical infrastructure facility, two private houses and as many multi-storey buildings.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, near Antonivka, Russian military dropped a munition from a UAV on a civilian car with a couple in it. As a result of the impact, the 59-year-old woman sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a traumatic injury to her arm. The 67-year-old man sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as numerous wounds to various parts of his body. Unfortunately, he died in hospital a few hours later, his injuries were incompatible with life.

Drone attacks on the area continued, injuring a 52-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies.

The drone also damaged a police vehicle and injured a 35-year-old police officer. The law enforcement officer sustained a mine-blast injury, concussion and an arm injury.

The Russians also dropped explosives from a drone on the area near the hospital, which led to a fire of dead wood.

In the afternoon, the occupants shelled the area with artillery, damaging an administrative building, two educational institutions, a dormitory, a gas pipeline, two apartment buildings and a police car. A 61-year-old man and three women aged 46, 62 and 64 were injured on the street. All of them had blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds.

Enemy night attacks

At night, the enemy dropped a munition from a UAV on a private house in Antonivka, injuring a 57-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman. They sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds. Two private houses were also damaged in the village.

