Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy shelled private and multi-story buildings, an educational institution, a shop, a critical infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline, and agricultural machinery in 10 settlements of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The occupiers shelled Tomaryne with multiple rocket launchers, killing an 87-year-old local resident. Six private houses and a tractor were damaged. The village was also shelled with artillery, and a private house was damaged.

Artillery fire damaged an apartment building in Beryslav and a private house in Komyshany.

The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Mylove, damaging a shop. The enemy also used FPV drones to attack Veletenske, Antonivka, and the Korabel neighborhood of Kherson, fortunately, local residents were not injured.

At around seven o'clock in the morning on 23 August, the central neighborhoods of Kherson came under enemy artillery fire, and an old building of an educational institution was once again damaged. Russian troops also attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

In the morning, a 19-year-old man came under a targeted enemy drone strike in the street in Dniprovsky district. As a result of the explosion, he sustained blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to his chest.

The enemy shelled the Shumensky neighborhood with artillery. One of the shells hit the top floor of an apartment building, where a 75-year-old woman was wounded in her own home, sustaining explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to her hip. A 39-year-old man came under hostile fire near the entrance, he sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wound to the abdomen. In total, shells damaged four multi-story buildings in the neighborhood.

A 46-year-old woman who came under Russian shelling in Dniprovsky district on 21 August sought medical assistance. Doctors diagnosed her with contusion.

