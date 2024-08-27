"Ministry of Unity" may appear this fall - Zelenskyy

The "Ministry of Unity" may appear as early as this fall. The new institution should ensure the unity of Ukrainian citizens living abroad.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on August 27, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alone lacks the resources to support 7.5 million Ukrainians living abroad.

In addition, the President said that if taxpayers are not brought out of the shadows, Ukraine will face serious challenges after the war.

"We need to return the adult population, children to Ukraine. We need to make a decision in the fall," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine will prepare plan for second Peace Summit. Russia can attend it if it wishes, - Zelenskyy