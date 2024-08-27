Ukraine will prepare plan for second Peace Summit. Russia can attend it if it wishes, - Zelenskyy

The presence of the Russian Federation at the second Peace Summit on Ukraine is the desire of all countries.

According to Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

According to the head of state, Russia's participation in the peace summit is "the desire of all countries" who believe that this will help end the war.

"We wanted Russia to be absent at the first summit - we managed to gather countries without Russian representatives. It was not easy, but we gathered a large number of countries and institutions - more than 100. I think it was very important and successful," Zelenskyy said.

The President said that Ukraine would prepare a plan for the second Peace Summit.

"Representatives of the Russian Federation, if they want, will be present, otherwise we may lose a large number of countries at the second summit," Zelenskyy added.