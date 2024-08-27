F-16s shot down some missiles during Russia’s latest massive attack on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces, with the help of Western F-16 fighter jets, shot down some Russian missiles during a massive attack on Monday, August 26.

He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"The F-16 is a very good result, we have talked about it a lot. Already as part of a huge Russian missile attack (on August 26 - ed.), we shot down some missiles with F-16s. We thank our partners for providing us with these fighters," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine does not have many F-16 fighter jets and that the ones it has received so far are not enough.

"We have proposals to the United States, and everything depends on their permission," the head of state summarized.

