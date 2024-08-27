Ukraine would like to receive MiGs from Poland - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like Poland to transfer its MiGs to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

"We really need your MiGs, because they have good avionics and we will not waste time training pilots," Zelenskyy explained.

The president also said that he had raised the issue in conversations with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that there was no positive decision yet.