ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9974 visitors online
News
3 106 23

Ukraine would like to receive MiGs from Poland - Zelenskyy

зеленський

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like Poland to transfer its MiGs to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

Read more: Dialogue with Putin is empty and meaningless today - Zelenskyy

"We really need your MiGs, because they have good avionics and we will not waste time training pilots," Zelenskyy explained.

The president also said that he had raised the issue in conversations with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that there was no positive decision yet.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6316) Poland (1254) plane (905)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 