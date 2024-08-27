Zelenskyy on return of traitors to Ukraine: There are difficulties

Currently, there are difficulties with the return to Ukraine of traitors who fled abroad.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that the process of extradition of traitors who fled abroad is quite complicated.

"There are difficulties in returning traitors, collaborators, etc. The extradition process is very complicated. Firstly, countries do not deport people who have such an article (treason - ed. ) because they (traitors - ed.) sue there and say that it is political persecution," Zelenskyy explained.

In addition, the President noted that there are a number of EU countries from which it is extremely difficult to return someone. He mentioned Austria, Moldova, Romania and Hungary as examples.

"We need to increase agreements between the ministries of interior and migration services. There is no other way. I think that if we were in the EU, this issue would not exist at all," the head of state said.

He also does not rule out that legislative changes may be proposed to address this issue.

"When we see the plan, we will draw conclusions," the President concluded.