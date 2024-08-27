Zelenskyy on possibility of Poland shooting down missiles over Ukraine: Warsaw wants support of other NATO countries

In shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian skies, Poland wants the support of other NATO member states. Warsaw is hesitant to be alone with this decision.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state noted that the downing of Russian missiles by Poland over the western part of Ukraine would greatly help our country.

However, according to Zelenskyy, Poland is hesitant to make such a decision without the support of NATO allies.

"We have talked about this a lot. And we need, as I understand it, the support of several countries. And Poland, as I understand it, is hesitant to be alone with this decision. It wants the support of other countries in NATO. I think this would also lead to a positive decision on the part of Romania," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine will prepare plan for second Peace Summit. Russia can attend it if it wishes, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important that the United States support the decision to shoot down Russian missiles.

"But here we all need to work to ensure that the United States supports this decision. Then it will be easier for us. Then we can focus some of the things that we have in different regions that protect this or that direction on other areas where, unfortunately, we do not yet have air defence. And I would very much like to see such a solution. We will work and believe in it," the Ukrainian leader said.

As a reminder, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently said during his visit to Ukraine that NATO is continuing discussions on protecting Ukrainian skies from Russian strikes.