NATO continues discussions on protection of Ukrainian skies - Duda

NATO is currently discussing how to protect Ukrainian skies from Russian strikes.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Kyiv, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

Duda noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is both a protective and defensive alliance. According to the Polish President, the defence of Ukraine's skies with the military assets of individual Allies is a defence issue.

However, there is a red line around which NATO is debating.

Read more: NATO fighter jets intercept 10 Russian warplanes over Baltic region in week - Lithuanian Defence Ministry

"As for the issue of defence of Ukrainian skies by military assets of individual NATO countries, this is a matter of defence. There is a red line around which there is a discussion in NATO. This discussion is ongoing. We talked about it today with the President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed. ) and the Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal - ed.) at bilateral meetings," the Polish president said.

As a reminder, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday, 24 August.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working to create a coalition of neighbouring countries that will shoot down Russian missiles near their borders over Ukrainian territory. The decision is to be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.