"Dynamo" tied game with "Salzburg" and was "knocked out" of Champions League. Kyiv will continue to play in Europa League

"Dynamo" Kyiv drew with RB Salzburg in the return leg of the Champions League qualifying play-offs.

In the second match of the confrontation, Kyiv conceded the first goal, the score was opened on 12 minutes by RB Salzburg winger Adam Dahim.

Dynamo managed to get back into the game on 29 minutes through the efforts of Vladyslav Vanat.

The match ended with a score of 1-1. The overall score of the two-match confrontation is 1-3 in favour of the Austrians.

Thus, Dynamo completes its Champions League campaign and will continue to compete for European competitions in the Europa League.

As a reminder, last week, "Dynamo" Kyiv lost to "Red Bull" (Salzburg) with a score of 0:2 in the first match of the Champions League qualifying play-offs.

