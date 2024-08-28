Another oil depot catches fire in Rostov Region: Governor Golubev complains about drone attack. VIDEO

On the night of 28 August 2024, the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was noisy, with explosions.

According to Censor.NET, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, noted that there were drones over the region.

"Around 03:00 am, 4 UAVs were shot down in the Rostov region. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified," Golubev wrote.

The SHOT channel reported that the sounds of powerful explosions were heard over the region at around 02:45 am. Around this time, residents of Novoshakhtynsk, Aksai and the western part of Rostov heard the explosions.

Some time later, eyewitnesses reported a fire in a field near an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsk. Other channels claimed that several tanks were on fire. A video of the fire at the oil depot is also circulating on social media.

Read more: Fire at oil depot in Rostov region has somewhat subsided. NEW SATELLITE PHOTOS