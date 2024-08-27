Fire at oil depot in Rostov region has somewhat subsided. NEW SATELLITE PHOTOS

New satellite images of a fire at an oil depot in the Russian town of Proletarsk, Rostov region, have emerged.

According to Censor.NET, the photos were published by "Radio Liberty".

It can be seen that the fire at the oil depot has subsided somewhat, and the fire has been localised.

The two fires are located quite a distance away from each other, which may indicate that the oil depot could indeed have been hit by another drone strike on 23 August.

As a reminder, the Rosrezerv's "Kavkaz" oil depot near the town of Proletarsk in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 18 August.

Another strike, according to unconfirmed reports, was carried out after the fire started, on 23 August.

According to Russian media, dozens of firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the fire. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 60 kilometres in the sky, but Rostov region authorities say there is no threat to human health or deterioration in air quality.

