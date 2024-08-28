Day in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people were killed, 4 were wounded as result of Russian shelling
Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region with drones, killing 3 people and injuring 4.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, two women aged 83 and 86, as well as a 61-year-old man, were killed. Three women aged 19, 30, 56 and a 59-year-old man were injured.
During the day, Russian troops fired 205 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region:
- 117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vidradne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Levadne and Malynivka;
- Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne were hit by 6 MLRS attacks;
- 82 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
There were 87 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
