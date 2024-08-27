Zelenskyy signs decree to establish MMAs in Vasylivka and Polohy districts of Zaporizhzhia region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of municipal military administrations in Vasylivka and Pohohy districts of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant document.

"Pursuant to the Law of Ukraine 'On the Legal Regime of Martial Law', I hereby decree to establish Vasylivka Municipal Military Administration of Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Region; Pohohy Municipal Military Administration of Pohohy District, Zaporizhzhia Region," the decree reads.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration are to take appropriate measures related to the establishment of the military administrations.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

