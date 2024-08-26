ENG
Almost 20 houses destroyed, one man killed: Consequences of Russia’s morning strike on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Vilniansk community in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The family lost their husband and brother. A 71-year-old woman was wounded. Almost 20 residential buildings were destroyed. These are the consequences of the morning Russian shelling of the village in the Vilniansk community," the statement said.

