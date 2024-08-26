Russian attack damages energy infrastructure in Khmelnytskyi region

Today, Khmelnytskyi region suffered another massive attack from the enemy. Air defence forces were operating in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"At the same time, there is damage to energy infrastructure in the region. The main thing is that there were no casualties or injuries," he said.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Zhytomyr region: Preliminary, woman was killed. 3 people were injured. PHOTO

Tiurin also said that he had held a meeting of the Regional Defence Council and heard from the heads of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Network Maintenance Centre of NPC Ukrenergo and JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo about the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

"All necessary measures are being taken and a repair campaign is underway to restore power supply. It is planned that the power supply to customers in Khmelnytskyi and the settlements of Khmelnytskyi district will start around 7 pm. In Khmelnytskyi, the water supply system and sewerage system have been switched to offline mode. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy's strikes," the head of the region said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 26 August, the Russian military attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones and missiles at night. Air defence systems were operating and explosions were heard.