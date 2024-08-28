In Lukyantsi, enemy moved groups of ex-prisoners to advanced positions, they have low moral and psychological state - OSGT "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. The troops of the Russian Federation continue to press on all active areas of the front, but they have no success.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Kharkiv".

As noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine resolutely oppose the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, and inflict effective fire damage on him, exhausting his offensive potential.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the occupiers prepared the personnel of the units of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps to advance to the front positions.

Near Lukyantsi, the enemy moved in small groups the personnel of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps to perform logistical support tasks.

"He is trying to improve the communication system. He has moved groups staffed by ex-prisoners, among whom a low moral and psychological state is noted, to advanced positions," the report says.

In the Staritsa area, the enemy is taking measures to provide logistical support and engineering equipment for the positions.

In Vovchansk, as part of preparations for assault operations, the enemy is moving groups from the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division. It continues to conduct reconnaissance to identify units of the Defense Forces. Improves communication system.

The enemy is replacing the 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade with the 136th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 58th Army in the area of ​​the Tykhe settlement.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, man was wounded

"During the past 24 hours, 9 combat clashes took place. Also, Russian terrorists launched 1 missile attack on civilian infrastructure and carried out 3 airstrikes using 16 unguided air missiles.

In addition, the Russians carried out 37 strikes with kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 390 times," the OSGT Kharkiv noted.

Since the beginning of this day, 1 combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk region.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continued to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.