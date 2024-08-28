Kyiv Defence Council considered issue of mobilisation: Medical examinations will be conducted around the clock

The Kyiv Defence Council considered the issue of mobilisation at a meeting.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Based on the results of the review, the composition of the administrations of the centres was clarified, which will employ the most qualified personnel from the representatives of the Kyiv City State Administration, district TCRs and SSs, district departments of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, and healthcare departments to coordinate and control the work of doctors included in the military medical commissions. The working hours of the administration of the joint mobilisation centres have been clarified to better ensure that medical examinations and professional and psychological selection are carried out within the specified timeframe to ensure the appropriate capacity of the joint mobilisation centres," the statement said.

The issue of the work of the MMC was also considered to ensure round-the-clock medical examinations and guaranteed mobilisation activities.

