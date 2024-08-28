Latvia to hand over 20 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

The Latvian government has decided to donate 20 more vehicles to Ukraine that were previously confiscated from Latvian residents for drunken driving.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

As noted, the transferred cars will be used in various military units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as well as for medical institutions and administrations in different regions of Ukraine.

The total preliminary market value of the 20 vehicles transferred to Ukraine is EUR 117,640.

In Latvia, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 1.5 ppm is punishable by criminal liability, a fine and confiscation of the vehicle if it belongs to the offender.

Read more: Latvia to hand over 500 drones to Ukraine