There is not single Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant that would not be attacked by Russia - Ukrhydroenergo

All hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have been hit by Russian strikes.

This was stated by Ukrhydroenergo CEO Ihor Syrota, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, unfortunately, there is not a single station that has not been attacked by the Russian aggressor. More than 130 missile strikes have been launched against our generation. We understand that we are losing and have lost a lot," he said.

"Kakhovka HPP was lost completely, and Dnipro HPP was significantly damaged. All other HPPs are in the process of being restored.

"We do not yet know what will be possible to restore. The task is to recover as much as possible by the autumn-winter period, but today this issue is difficult because there are constant rocket attacks almost every week and every month. We plan one thing, but the enemy plans another. That is why it is very difficult to predict anything today," said Syrota.

He added that Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants have lost about 40% of their generation, while thermal power plants have lost more than 80%. These sources of generation are balancing for the Ukrainian energy sector, so there is a shortage of balancing generation.