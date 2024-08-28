1.1 thousand drones, electronic warfare systems and other equipment were handed over to defenders of Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

"ES" leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko hands over another batch of FPV drones and equipment to the brigades defending Ukraine in the Pokrovsk area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

The defenders will receive 1,150 drones, a demining robot, ATVs for evacuating the wounded and assaulting, "Mavics" for adjusting artillery, trench electronic warfare equipment, charging stations, and mobile car repair shops (MCRSs).

The cost of the aid is about UAH 30 million.

"Our military's equipment was severely damaged in Pokrovsk, and we have equipped the MCRSs with tools and spare parts. ATVs are needed primarily to evacuate the wounded. ... Over the past 10 days, we have been in the Sumy sector, helping those who are now abroad. We were in the Kharkiv direction. And now we are going to Pokrovsk again. It's a real hell there. The Russians are storming the city despite their losses. We have to do everything possible to make these losses greater," Poroshenko stressed.

