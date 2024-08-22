1800 FPV drones and construction equipment were delivered to defenders of Ukraine in East. PHOTOS

"ES" leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko has handed over a large batch of equipment to the brigades defending Ukraine in the east.

The defenders received 1,800 FPV drones of various modifications, excavators, ATVs, Mavic reconnaissance drones, and bath and laundry facilities. The total amount of aid is UAH 37 million.

In total, 6 ATVs - evacuation and assault - are being delivered to the frontline, 3 backhoe loaders, one of which will go to the "Ai-Petri" centre, 1500 FPV drones and their combat parts, 100 night FPV Stark 8" Intra, 200 Johnny 10" night self-guided FPVs, 32 DJI Mavic day and night drones, two laundry and shower complexes, 12 diesel generators.

According to Poroshenko, in the Pokrovsk sector, the warbirds' expenses are counted in thousands per day.

"That is why we also have no right to get tired and stop. Under the headlights, 24/7, engineering brigades and support forces are building fortifications with our equipment. You cannot imagine how many lives of the military it has saved and will save. This time, we are bringing three more backhoe loaders to the soldiers," he said.

The fifth president said that even the equipment does not always withstand the stress on the frontline. Recently, one of the artillery brigades' buckets broke down and was replaced in 4.5 hours.

