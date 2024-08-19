Drones, ATVs and other equipment were handed over to scouts participating in operation in Kursk region. PHOTOS

During a trip to the border of Sumy region, ES leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko handed over a batch of FPV drones, Mavic, ATVs and other equipment to intelligence units.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

A fighter of the "Raccoon" reconnaissance battalion, who is taking part in a military operation in Russia, showed trophy vehicles captured from the Russians during the raid, including a Tornado MLRS, an armoured personnel carrier and a Russian 120mm mortar.

"Our operational UAVs, drone detectors, and FPVs are operating here. Today we are handing over our traditional 'Molfars'. These are FPV drones of the highest quality with an initiation board and a very cool battery," Poroshenko said.

The fifth president noted that drones are still in short supply at the front.

"We ship 4,000 of these FPV drones a month. Each time it costs more than a million and a half dollars. We spend on FPV because there is a shortage of them now, and even more so of high-quality ones. And we have the luxury of passing them on to those who use them as efficiently as possible. So we do not stop, we continue to work," Poroshenko added.

