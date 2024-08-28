Trump: Armed Forces operation in Kursk region of Russia threatens to start World War III

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation allegedly threatens to start World War III.

He said this during a rally in Detroit, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, he is the only one who can promise to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and prevent "World War III".

Commenting on this, he referred to a "breakthrough in Russia", probably referring to the entry of the Ukrainian Defence Forces into the Kursk region.

"Look at what is happening in Ukraine. They are advancing in Russia. You're going to get World War III," Trump said.

He once again promised to end the war in Ukraine after winning the US election.

"Even before I arrive in the Oval Office shortly after I win the presidency, I will resolve the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine, and I will do it very quickly," Trump added.