Sikorski on Trump’s possible re-election: "We just don’t know what he will do"

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that no one knows what Donald Trump will do if he is re-elected as US president.

He said this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the issue of assistance to Ukraine if Trump wins, Sikorski said that "this is not a black and white picture".

"Trump imposed sanctions on Nord Stream, he gave the go-ahead to send the first anti-tank missiles before the [full-scale] war in Ukraine, so there is no black and white picture between him and his rivals in these matters. We simply do not know what he will do," the minister said.

Read more: Hungary’s position annoys other EU members, - Sikorski

At the same time, the foreign minister stressed that Poland should cooperate with the US presidential administration regardless of who wins the election.

"We have different conversations with both parties. With the Democrats, it's more about values, and with the Republicans, it's about hard business," Sikorski added.