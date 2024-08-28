UK and Germany to sign new defense agreement to help Ukraine

The United Kingdom and Germany sign a new defence agreement providing military assistance to Ukraine. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to support the country for as long as necessary.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Berlin on Wednesday, 28 August, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

They discussed the new treaty between the two countries, which is based on a defence agreement on Ukraine.

At a joint press conference, Starmer said that the new agreement extends the great defence cooperation between the UK and Germany so that the countries can "face the threats of an unstable world together".

"This, of course, means a shared determination to keep our people and the wider European continent safe - and that starts with our unwavering support for Ukraine," the British Prime Minister said.

According to him, Britain and Germany, as the European countries that have made the largest contribution to Ukraine's military efforts, and as the countries with the highest defence spending among European NATO countries, "know all too well their obligation to the Ukrainian people, who are fighting not only to defend themselves, but for all people in Europe".

"Today we reaffirmed our commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Starmer added.